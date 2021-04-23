UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Interested In Having Adequate Relations With Moscow - Czech Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:57 PM

Prague Interested in Having Adequate Relations With Moscow - Czech Prime Minister

The Czech Republic is interested in having adequate relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Czech Republic is interested in having adequate relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

"Russia had the opportunity to correct the situation, but did not take advantage of it. Moscow has destroyed our mutual relations, which are now at the freezing point.

The Czech Republic is interested in adequate relations with Russia on the basis of two sovereign states," Babis told the Denik news agency in an interview.

The prime minister also said that the country will call on its allies in NATO and the EU to expel Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity.

"At the next meeting of the European Council, I will call on our partners to start this," Babis said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Russia Czech Republic

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

11 minutes ago

FBISE announces scholarships for Madrassa students ..

3 minutes ago

Women & Children worst victims of unresolved Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel denies 'special treatment' for Wirecard at ..

3 minutes ago

EU Doubts Syria's Presidential Election in May Wil ..

3 minutes ago

China offers India assistance amid virus spike

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.