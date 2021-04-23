Prague Interested in Having Adequate Relations With Moscow - Czech Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Czech Republic is interested in having adequate relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Czech Republic is interested in having adequate relations with Russia, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

"Russia had the opportunity to correct the situation, but did not take advantage of it. Moscow has destroyed our mutual relations, which are now at the freezing point.

The Czech Republic is interested in adequate relations with Russia on the basis of two sovereign states," Babis told the Denik news agency in an interview.

The prime minister also said that the country will call on its allies in NATO and the EU to expel Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity.

"At the next meeting of the European Council, I will call on our partners to start this," Babis said.