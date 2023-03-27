UrduPoint.com

Prague May Host Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers In 2024 - Czech Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Prague May Host Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in 2024 - Czech Foreign Minister

A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO states could take place in Prague in 2024, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepting the Czech proposal to host the event, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO states could take place in Prague in 2024, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepting the Czech proposal to host the event, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday.

"In talks with Stoltenberg, I proposed holding a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague in 2024. Mr. Stoltenberg accepted the proposal. We will see how it goes, but I will be glad if everything works well," Lipavsky told journalists following the meeting.

The top Czech diplomat also commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent announcement of an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, urging Moscow to comply with its international obligations.

"Russia must comply with all of its international obligations on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and not station nuclear arms in other countries," the minister added.

On Saturday, Putin announced that he and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international non-proliferation obligations. The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons facility will be completed on July 1, with training of crews starting next month, Putin said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Nuclear Prague Vladimir Putin Belarus May July Event All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

13 minutes ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

15 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

15 minutes ago
 Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christia ..

Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville ..

8 minutes ago
 German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leo ..

German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonia ..

Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.