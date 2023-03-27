Prague May Host Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in 2024 - Czech Foreign Minister

A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO states could take place in Prague in 2024, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepting the Czech proposal to host the event, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO states could take place in Prague in 2024, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepting the Czech proposal to host the event, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday.

"In talks with Stoltenberg, I proposed holding a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague in 2024. Mr. Stoltenberg accepted the proposal. We will see how it goes, but I will be glad if everything works well," Lipavsky told journalists following the meeting.

The top Czech diplomat also commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent announcement of an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, urging Moscow to comply with its international obligations.

"Russia must comply with all of its international obligations on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and not station nuclear arms in other countries," the minister added.

On Saturday, Putin announced that he and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international non-proliferation obligations. The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons facility will be completed on July 1, with training of crews starting next month, Putin said.