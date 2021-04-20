Prague Not Ruling Out New 'Proportional Response' in Relation to Russia - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The reaction of the Russian side to the measures taken by Prague was very harsh, the Czech Republic does not rule out a "new proportional response," First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said at a briefing.

"The reaction of the Russian side to the measures taken by Prague was very harsh. The measures taken by the Russian side were not a proportional response. Our government will decide what to do next. A new proportional response cannot be ruled out on our part," Hamacek said.