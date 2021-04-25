Prague Obliged to Disclose What Weapons Were Stored in Vrbetice Depots in 2014 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic has to disclose to the international community what kind of weapons were stored in the warehouses in Vrbetice that blew up in 2014, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Bulgarian arms merchant Emilian Gebrev confirmed to the news outlet that he had supplied weapons to Kiev during the acute phase of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and stored ammunition in Vrbetice warehouses. Later, Czech President Milos Zeman said that the investigation of the 2014 blasts confirmed that the arms stored in the depots belonged to the Bulgarian businessman.

"The question to Prague is what was stored in those warehouses? The second question is how come a citizen of another country was in charge of what was stored in those warehouses? On what grounds he was in charge of what was [stored] there?" Zakharova asked on the air of Russia's broadcaster Rossiya 1.

"It [Prague] was doing something with those arms ... That is the very question, the answer to which should be given by Prague to the international community: what was stored there," Zakharova said.