UrduPoint.com

Prague Offers Asylum To Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya, Promises To Help

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:47 PM

The Japanese authorities confirmed to the Czech Republic that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya received Prague's asylum offer, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Monday, stressing that his country is willing to help

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Japanese authorities confirmed to the Czech Republic that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya received Prague's asylum offer, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Monday, stressing that his country is willing to help.

"Representatives of the Japanese authorities have just confirmed to us that Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya has received our offer to grant asylum. If she accepts it, we will provide maximum assistance. The Olympic Games should not be associated with politics, actions of the regime [of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko] are simply shameful," Kulhanek wrote on Twitter.

