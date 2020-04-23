Prague Official Responsible for Removal of Marshal Konev Monument Put Under Guard -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Ondrej Kolar, the head of the Prague 6 district of the Czech capital responsible for the removal of Marshal Konev Monument from the city, has been assigned a personal bodyguard, the Respekt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Respekt said that there are concerns regarding Kolar's safety and cited sources alleging that a Russian national had arrived in Prague recently with possible intent to harm the Czech official. Moreover, Respekt alleged that a group of Russian special services officers had recently been transferred to Europe.

Kolar has refused to comment the matter to the publication.

In addition, the newspaper also said that other officials from the Czech capital, Prague Mayor Zdener Hrib among them, were warned about potential danger.

The demolition of historical monuments is a criminal offense in Russia and is punishable by up to five years in jail. Russian prosecutors are investigating a criminal case against the Prague authorities on the grounds of violating symbols of Russia's military glory.

The statue was removed on April 3. According to Kolar, the monument will be transferred to a museum dedicated to the XX century history.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the demolition outrageous and cynical. The Kremlin said it would have preferred to see the monument reerected elsewhere in the Czech Republic or Russia.