Prague Orders 14-Day Quarantine for Citizens Coming From 18 Coronavirus-Ridden Countries

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Every citizen returning to the Czech Republic from any of the 18 countries listed by the country's authorities as severely affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will have to be quarantined for two weeks, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, the republic ordered all Czech citizens returning from Italy to be subjected to obligatory quarantine. On Thursday, the republic declared a state of emergency lasting 30 days, expanding it to include several other countries.

"Up until now, the rule on obligatory two-week quarantine upon returning to the Czech Republic has been applied only to those coming from Italy.

Starting on Friday, it will also be applied to our citizens returning from one of the 18 countries where the coronavirus disease cases are widespread. The countries' list has been published on the Foreign Ministry website and in the media," Petricek said.

The list includes countries like China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.

According to the country's Health Ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 117.