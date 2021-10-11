Prague, Paris to Join Efforts in Advancing Nuclear Power - Czech Trade Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Czech Republic and France intend to form a group of countries within the European Union to develop nuclear energy, the spokesperson of the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry said on Monday.

"The Czech Republic and France are set to agree on the creation of a union of EU countries, which are interested in further development of nuclear power," Stepanka Filipova told reporters.

The spokesperson added that the idea proposed by Prague and Paris has eight more supporters ” Bulgaria, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will be the coordinator of the proposed group.

The Czech minister of industry and trade, deputy prime minister Karel Havlicek, mentioned that his country and France share similar interests in this field.

"We have common interests with France. Both countries are aimed at nuclear power development, therefore, we have agreed on the joint actions. If Europe wants to achieve success in fighting the consequences of climate change, then it will need atomic energy," Havlicek said.

The upcoming presidency of France in the Council of the EU in 2022 will facilitate the atomic initiative of Prague and Paris, Havlicek went on. After France's term from January 1 to June 30 2022, the Czech Republic will take up the presidency for another half a year.