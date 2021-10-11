UrduPoint.com

Prague, Paris To Join Efforts In Advancing Nuclear Power - Czech Trade Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Prague, Paris to Join Efforts in Advancing Nuclear Power - Czech Trade Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Czech Republic and France intend to form a group of countries within the European Union to develop nuclear energy, the spokesperson of the Czech Industry and Trade Ministry said on Monday.

"The Czech Republic and France are set to agree on the creation of a union of EU countries, which are interested in further development of nuclear power," Stepanka Filipova told reporters.

The spokesperson added that the idea proposed by Prague and Paris has eight more supporters ” Bulgaria, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will be the coordinator of the proposed group.

The Czech minister of industry and trade, deputy prime minister Karel Havlicek, mentioned that his country and France share similar interests in this field.

"We have common interests with France. Both countries are aimed at nuclear power development, therefore, we have agreed on the joint actions. If Europe wants to achieve success in fighting the consequences of climate change, then it will need atomic energy," Havlicek said.

The upcoming presidency of France in the Council of the EU in 2022 will facilitate the atomic initiative of Prague and Paris, Havlicek went on. After France's term from January 1 to June 30 2022, the Czech Republic will take up the presidency for another half a year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Nuclear France European Union Prague Paris Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Slovenia Finland Croatia Hungary January June From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

27 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

42 minutes ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

1 hour ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

1 hour ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.