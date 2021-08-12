Prague Police Detain Truck With 29 Syrian Migrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Prague police on Thursday detained a truck with 29 undocumented Syrian migrants, after half-hour chase that involved the use of a helicopter, spokesman Richard Hrdina said.

"On Thursday morning the police obtained information on suspicious movement of a Ford Transit truck on the outskirts of Prague.

After the police attempted to stop the car, the driver sped to the city center, trying to escape. Several police vehicles and a helicopter were engaged in chasing," Hrdina stated.

The truck was caught in the city's Holesovice district. After the car stopped, some two dozen people, including the driver, ran out into nearby streets. All the 29 passengers, who turned out to be Syrian migrants, have been detained, while the manhunt for the driver continues.