UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Police Hunting Man Who Shot Employment Officer

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

Prague Police Hunting Man Who Shot Employment Officer

Czech police are looking for a man in his 60s in connection with a shooting at an employment office in Prague that left a staff member with grave injuries, police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Czech police are looking for a man in his 60s in connection with a shooting at an employment office in Prague that left a staff member with grave injuries, police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said on Tuesday.

"The police are looking for a man aged about 60 years who shot at a staff member of the employment office at Belehradska street and seriously injured her," Kropacova told reporters.

The suspect is believed to be 66-year-old Jiri Dvorak, who previously doused a woman with acid in one of the cities of central Czechia, the spokeswoman said.

The official also warned people against attempting to detain the man, as he is armed, adding that a helicopter is involved in the search operation.

The injured staffer has been transported to a hospital, Kropacova added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Prague Man Women Employment

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

15 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scoreboard

31 seconds ago

151,000 people in Russia hospitalised with Covid-1 ..

32 seconds ago

Tour de Khunjerab Int'l Cycling Race postponed

34 seconds ago

PTI to emerge triumphant in LG polls: Minister

37 seconds ago

MNAs belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa call on Prim ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.