Prague Police Hunting Man Who Shot Employment Officer

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Czech police are looking for a man in his 60s in connection with a shooting at an employment office in Prague that left a staff member with grave injuries, police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said on Tuesday.

"The police are looking for a man aged about 60 years who shot at a staff member of the employment office at Belehradska street and seriously injured her," Kropacova told reporters.

The suspect is believed to be 66-year-old Jiri Dvorak, who previously doused a woman with acid in one of the cities of central Czechia, the spokeswoman said.

The official also warned people against attempting to detain the man, as he is armed, adding that a helicopter is involved in the search operation.

The injured staffer has been transported to a hospital, Kropacova added.