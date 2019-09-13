Prague Prosecutor Halts Czech Prime Minister Criminal Case

(@FahadShabbir)

Head of the Prague's State Attorney's Office Martin Erazim on Friday stopped the investigation into subsidy received by an EU firm of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Head of the Prague's State Attorney's Office Martin Erazim on Friday stopped the investigation into subsidy received by an EU firm of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

According to the statement of the attorney's office, Erazim agreed to recognize justifications for the subsidy of 2 million Euros, or $2.2 million, received in 2008 as reasonable.