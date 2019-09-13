UrduPoint.com
Prague Prosecutor Halts Czech Prime Minister Criminal Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

Head of the Prague's State Attorney's Office Martin Erazim on Friday stopped the investigation into subsidy received by an EU firm of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Head of the Prague's State Attorney's Office Martin Erazim on Friday stopped the investigation into subsidy received by an EU firm of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

According to the statement of the attorney's office, Erazim agreed to recognize justifications for the subsidy of 2 million Euros, or $2.2 million, received in 2008 as reasonable.

