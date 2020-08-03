UrduPoint.com
Prague Says Consultations With Moscow To Normalize Relations To Start In Near Future

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Prague Says Consultations With Moscow to Normalize Relations to Start in Near Future

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Bilateral consultations on normalization of relations between Moscow and Prague will start in the near future, Rudolf Jindrak, the director of the Czech presidential office's International Department, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The consultations should start as soon as possible. The mandate of the Czech government and, therefore, my powers to coordinate the consultations are valid starting from August 1, 2020. We would like to see the consultations officially launched without excessive delays. In order for them to make sense, the talks must first first be held at the working level on certain specific topics or subject areas. The details of the formats, composition and other issues are now the subject of internal discussions," Jindrak stated.

Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov would represent the Russian side, the official stated, noting that the bilateral consultations might result in meetings of the country's foreign ministers and presidents.

"In diplomacy, high-level negotiations always indicate the highest level of relations and, to a certain extent, represent the goal and result of negotiations at lower levels.

results of our current consultations could be a real prospect of possible high-level negotiations [of foreign ministers, prime ministers, presidents]," Jindrak said.

Bilateral relations were recently overshadowed by Prague's dismantling of a monument to Soviet marshal Ivan Konev and expulsion of two Russian diplomats, which was followed by Moscow declaring two Czech citizens working in the Russian capital personae non gratae.

Moreover, Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, currently held in custody in Moscow on treason charges, is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services.

In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow believed that it was necessary to hold consultations with the Czech Republic as soon as possible to discuss the pressing bilateral matters.

