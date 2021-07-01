Prague Says Czech Ambassador in Moscow Was Not Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

The Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday refuted media reports that the country's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Prague's statements on Vrbetice blasts, the ministry's spokeswoman Eva Davidova said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday refuted media reports that the country's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Prague's statements on Vrbetice blasts, the ministry's spokeswoman Eva Davidova said.

"I can deny that the ambassador [of the Czech Republic] was summoned [to the Russian Foreign Ministry], as foreign media reported," Davidova told the CTK broadcaster.