PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianmin will be summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry later this week over Beijing's criticism of the trip to Taiwan by Milos Vystrcil, the speaker of the Czech parliament's upper house, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Monday.

On Sunday, Vystrcil came to Taiwan's capital of Taipei alongside 90 entrepreneurs for a week-long trip to promote business ties. The visit went ahead despite criticism by Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who said the European country was adhering to the one China policy. In response, the Chinese embassy in Prague said it saw the trip as a violation of the one China policy, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the country's government and people would make it so that Vystrcil would have to pay a high price for his "short-sighted act and political risky action.

"The choice of such harsh and direct expressions is unusual, they are not used in diplomacy, I intend to protest against them. I expect the Chinese side to explain these words to us, it really goes beyond the limit," Petricek told reporters, adding that the trip does not affect Prague's position on the one China policy.

Vystrcil, who is in Taipei, in turn, said that he considered the Chinese foreign minister's statement to be interference in the Czech Republic's internal affairs.

The visit to Taiwan was planned by Vystrcil's predecessor, Jaroslav Kubera, who died in January.