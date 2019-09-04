UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Seeks To Secure Posts Of EU Commission Vice-President, Commissioner For Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:59 PM

Prague Seeks to Secure Posts of EU Commission Vice-President, Commissioner for Economy

Prague is still striving to secure the posts of commissioner for economic issues or vice-president of the European Commission in its new composition, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Prague is still striving to secure the posts of commissioner for economic issues or vice-president of the European Commission in its new composition, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday.

In late August, the Czech government approved the candidacy of the commissioner for justice, Czech liberal Vera Jourova, for posts in a new composition of the Commission. Jourova said that as a commissioner she would like to take up the issues of digitalization, internal market or trade.

However, on Tuesday, the Politico journalism company reported that Jourova may be offered a post focused on the issues of democracy and the rule of law.

"We are still striving to achieve [for Jourova] any portfolio in the economic sphere or in the digital market, and maybe even the post of the vice-president of the European Commission," Petricek told reporters.

The current composition of the European Parliament expires on October 31.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Company Vera Prague May August October Market Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

16 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2020 widens scope to include ..

16 minutes ago

Two Emiratis join AFC&#039;s observer membership

16 minutes ago

Manchester City Global Trophy Tour makes stop at E ..

16 minutes ago

US Plans to Implement More Sanctions on Iran, Not ..

1 minute ago

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.