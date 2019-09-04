Prague Seeks to Secure Posts of EU Commission Vice-President, Commissioner for Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Prague is still striving to secure the posts of commissioner for economic issues or vice-president of the European Commission in its new composition, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday.

In late August, the Czech government approved the candidacy of the commissioner for justice, Czech liberal Vera Jourova, for posts in a new composition of the Commission. Jourova said that as a commissioner she would like to take up the issues of digitalization, internal market or trade.

However, on Tuesday, the Politico journalism company reported that Jourova may be offered a post focused on the issues of democracy and the rule of law.

"We are still striving to achieve [for Jourova] any portfolio in the economic sphere or in the digital market, and maybe even the post of the vice-president of the European Commission," Petricek told reporters.

The current composition of the European Parliament expires on October 31.