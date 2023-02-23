Prague Sent Ukraine Over 8,000 Units of Military Equipment Since Last Year - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Czech Republic has supplied Kiev with more than 8,000 units of military equipment and about 50,000 shells since the start of Russia's military operation there last February, Czech media reported on Thursday, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Cernochova specified that the Czech Republic had supplied Kiev with a total of 38 tanks, 55 infantry fighting vehicles, four aircraft, 13 self-propelled howitzers, five chemical reconnaissance vehicles, 47 vehicles, 27,500 artillery shells, 12 rocket launchers, 4,900 rockets, 8,022 armored vehicles, 128 mortars, 17,400 mortar mines, 291 air defense systems, 30,025 pistols, 11,233 long-barreled small arms and 4.2 million small arms cartridges, Czech Radio said.

Prague also sent military medical equipment, materials for radiation, chemical and biological protection, and spare parts for various equipment, the report added.

In addition, the country's defense ministry has hosted more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees at its facilities, the report said.

On Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the Czech government had transferred to Ukraine military aid worth 10 billion korunas ($448 million), and the country's defense enterprises sent Kiev another package worth 30 billion korunas. Fiala also noted that Prague was one of the first countries to start supplying weapons to Kiev, just 14 days after the start of the Russian special operation.