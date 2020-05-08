UrduPoint.com
Prague Steps Up Security Measures In Embassy In Russia Regardless Of Relations - Ministry

The Czech Republic is taking measures to strengthen security at the country's embassy in Moscow, regardless of the current situation in bilateral relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova said on Friday

Earlier this week, Russian media reported that Prague would strengthen security measures at its embassy in Russia after groups of young people threw smoke bombs at the Czech embassy in Moscow and the Czech consulate general in St. Petersburg in April in response to the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev in the Czech capital.

"Part of the project [on stepping up security measures] was implemented at the end of the last year. One of the parts of the comprehensive solution will be the sending of security officers from the Foreign Ministry to Moscow.

It is not about sending police officers. Strengthening security measures at the diplomatic mission in Moscow is a long-term priority, we are not talking about the reaction to the current events," Stichova said.

The spokeswoman refrained from providing other details on the measures taken by Prague, as the information was classified.

The monument to Konev was torn down in early April per the decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district and is set to be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory. In response, the Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a criminal case in light of the public desecration of symbols of Russian military glory. According to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the monument's demolition.

