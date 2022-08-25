UrduPoint.com

Prague Summons Russian Ambassador Over UN Envoy's Statements At UNSC On Dugina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry over the statements made by Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzia criticizing Prague's reaction to the murder of journalist Darya Dugina, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nebenzia called the statements of Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova concerning Dugina's murder, in which she said she did not sympathize with the deceased and her family, a support of terrorist acts, and called for an official review.

"I decided to summon the Russian Ambassador to the CzechMFA. Deputy Minister JKurfuerst (Special Envoy for Eastern Partnership Jaroslav Kurfurst) strongly condemned the outrageous and false Russian accusations against Czechia at the UN Security Council," Lipavsky tweeted.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in turn, said the country's government considers unacceptable the Russian diplomat's statements concerning Cernochova.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.

