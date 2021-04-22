UrduPoint.com
Prague To Announce Its Response To Diplomats Expulsion From Moscow In Around 30 Minutes

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Czech government will make an announcement of its reaction to the expulsion of 20 staffers of the Czech embassy in Moscow following a cabinet session, at 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT), the foreign ministry said.

"At 15:00, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek and Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek will deliver an address at a press conference ... following negotiations of the Czech diplomacy, about the Czech Republic's reaction," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

