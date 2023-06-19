Prague to Rename Street Named After Soviet Marshal Konev - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The authorities of the Czech capital city, Prague, have made a decision to rename the street named after renowned Soviet Marshal of World War II Ivan Konev, the Czech news Agency reported on Monday.

Starting October 1, Konevova Street will be called Hartigova, name after Karel Hartig, the first headman of the Zizkov district, according to the report. The decision was made by the leadership of the Prague city administration at the proposal of the authorities of the district Prague 3, where the street is located.

Konevova Street begins in the central part of Prague near the main railroad station and stretches for 1.9 miles to the east. The name of the Soviet military commander was given to the street due to the fact that Marshal Konev was in charge of the 1st Ukrainian Front, an army group whose units liberated Prague from German forces in May 1945.

In April 2020, the monument to Konev in Prague was dismantled and sent to the depository due to controversy over the role of the Soviet Union in the suppression of the1968 mass protests in Czechoslovakia dubbed the Prague Spring. Following the dismantling of the monument, residents of the Prague 3 district received a questionnaire asking their opinion on renaming the street. About 71% of them supported the renaming. In June 2022, following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the authorities of the Prague 3 district initiated the process.