Prague Used Pandemic as Pretext to Remove Marshal Konev Monument - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Prague officials responsible for the removal of a monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev used the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for their "barbaric action," Russia's representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Thursday.

The monument had been installed in a square in central Prague after WWII to honor Marshal Ivan Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi troops. It was removed in early April at the initiative of a district governor, Ondrej Kolar.

"It is very possible that those responsible for this barbaric action used the time of the coronavirus epidemic to their advantage.

The disgusting comment made by the initiator of the removal and the head of the district, Ondrej Kolar, who said that Konev was not wearing a [face] mask and that rules are the same for everyone, and that those who are outside should be wearing masks, proves it," Lukashevich said during an online meeting of OSCE's Permanent Council.

The Russian envoy added that the Czech Republic had violated its several international commitments when it had removed the monument, including Document of the Cracow Symposium on the Cultural Heritage of the CSCE (Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe) Participating States and 1993 Russian-Czech Friendship and Cooperation Treaty.