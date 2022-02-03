Prague, Warsaw Sign Deal Ending Dispute Over Turow Coal Mine - Czech Prime Minister

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, have signed an agreement on resolving the dispute over operation of Poland's Turow mine, located on the border with the Czech Republic, Fiala said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, have signed an agreement on resolving the dispute over operation of Poland's Turow mine, located on the border with the Czech Republic, Fiala said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the prime ministers met in Prague to discuss various issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to resolve the long-standing dispute over the Turow mine.

"Mr. Morawiecki and I have just signed an intergovernmental agreement on conditions for the operation of Poland's Turow coal mine. We managed to find a compromise agreeable to both parties and thereby remove a heavy stone hindering the development of friendly Czech-Polish relations," Fiala said at a press conference following the meeting.

In turn, Morawiecki noted the Czech authorities had promised to withdraw the country's complaint over the mine from the European Union court.

"I hope, I am sure that the Czech Republic will withdraw its complaint from the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg today or tomorrow in accordance with our agreement, and this problem will cease to exist," Morawiecki said.

In addition, he also expressed confidence that the problem of the fine imposed on Poland would disappear along with the withdrawal of the complaint.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the EU court in May, 2021, saying that the mining works affects the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, 2021, the EU court ruled that Poland pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.