UrduPoint.com

Prague, Warsaw Sign Deal Ending Dispute Over Turow Coal Mine - Czech Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Prague, Warsaw Sign Deal Ending Dispute Over Turow Coal Mine - Czech Prime Minister

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, have signed an agreement on resolving the dispute over operation of Poland's Turow mine, located on the border with the Czech Republic, Fiala said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, have signed an agreement on resolving the dispute over operation of Poland's Turow mine, located on the border with the Czech Republic, Fiala said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the prime ministers met in Prague to discuss various issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to resolve the long-standing dispute over the Turow mine.

"Mr. Morawiecki and I have just signed an intergovernmental agreement on conditions for the operation of Poland's Turow coal mine. We managed to find a compromise agreeable to both parties and thereby remove a heavy stone hindering the development of friendly Czech-Polish relations," Fiala said at a press conference following the meeting.

In turn, Morawiecki noted the Czech authorities had promised to withdraw the country's complaint over the mine from the European Union court.

"I hope, I am sure that the Czech Republic will withdraw its complaint from the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg today or tomorrow in accordance with our agreement, and this problem will cease to exist," Morawiecki said.

In addition, he also expressed confidence that the problem of the fine imposed on Poland would disappear along with the withdrawal of the complaint.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the EU court in May, 2021, saying that the mining works affects the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, 2021, the EU court ruled that Poland pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water European Union Fine Prague Luxembourg Poland Czech Republic May September Border From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-membe ..

CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-member gang held

48 seconds ago
 KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

49 seconds ago
 CM visits shelter home Taunsa

CM visits shelter home Taunsa

51 seconds ago
 Moscow Stops DW Broadcasting in Russia in Response ..

Moscow Stops DW Broadcasting in Russia in Response to RT DE Ban in Germany

52 seconds ago
 DC for providing relief to people

DC for providing relief to people

3 minutes ago
 Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controver ..

Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controversial Disciplinary Chamber Be A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>