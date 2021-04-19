Prague Will Not Disclose to Moscow All Detains of Probe Into Vrbetice Ammo Depot Blast

Prague has no intention to disclose to Moscow all the details of the investigation into the 2014 deadly blast at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, in which it believes Russian military intelligence officers were involved, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Prague has no intention to disclose to Moscow all the details of the investigation into the 2014 deadly blast at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, in which it believes Russian military intelligence officers were involved, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday.

"The Russian side should not know everything that we know about the operation. It should be expected that Russia will defend itself, and I cannot rule out the emergence of documents that will try to refute the Czech version. A police investigation is underway," Hamacek said.