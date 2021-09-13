Prague Yet to Inform Moscow About Detention of Russian Citizen - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Prague did not yet inform Moscow about the detention of Russian citizen Aleksandr Franchetti and charges against him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the spokesman for the Czech police presidium, Ondrej Moravcik, said that Franchetti was detained in Prague on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine. Kiev said earlier on Monday that it is working on the transfer of the detainee to Ukraine.

"No, at least not yet ” at the time when I came to these negotiations ” the Czech side did not inform (about the detention).

Relevant inquiries were sent via the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic and an official inquiry via the Investigative Committee. We want to understand what are the charges against our citizen," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia hopes that the Czech authorities will strictly follow the law and will not resort to political provocations in Franchetti's case, Lavrov added.