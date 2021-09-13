UrduPoint.com

Prague Yet To Inform Moscow About Detention Of Russian Citizen - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Prague Yet to Inform Moscow About Detention of Russian Citizen - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Prague did not yet inform Moscow about the detention of Russian citizen Aleksandr Franchetti and charges against him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the spokesman for the Czech police presidium, Ondrej Moravcik, said that Franchetti was detained in Prague on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine. Kiev said earlier on Monday that it is working on the transfer of the detainee to Ukraine.

"No, at least not yet ” at the time when I came to these negotiations ” the Czech side did not inform (about the detention).

Relevant inquiries were sent via the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic and an official inquiry via the Investigative Committee. We want to understand what are the charges against our citizen," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia hopes that the Czech authorities will strictly follow the law and will not resort to political provocations in Franchetti's case, Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Prague Kiev Czech Republic Sunday

Recent Stories

CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last ..

CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year

5 minutes ago
 Rs 489,207 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 489,207 fine imposed on profiteers

5 minutes ago
 U.S. delivers 320,580 Pfizer doses to Sindh

U.S. delivers 320,580 Pfizer doses to Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Coup Leaders in Guinea Must Respect Nation's Oblig ..

Coup Leaders in Guinea Must Respect Nation's Obligations Under International Law ..

5 minutes ago
 Minal, Mohsin wedding festivities come to an with ..

Minal, Mohsin wedding festivities come to an with grand reception

12 minutes ago
 Record 227 Environmentalists, Land Defenders Murde ..

Record 227 Environmentalists, Land Defenders Murdered Worldwide in 2020 - Report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.