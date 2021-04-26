UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague's Groundless Accusations Caused Extreme Damage To Relations With Russia - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Prague's Groundless Accusations Caused Extreme Damage to Relations With Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Prague's groundless claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 deadly ammunition depot blasts in Vrbertice have caused extreme damage to the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They [the statements] are unfriendly, they do not just run counter to the interests of the two countries' people, but they also inflict extreme damage on the bilateral relations, they have already inflicted it, to be more precise," Peskov told reporters, slamming the accusations as groundless.

On Sunday, Czech President Milos Zeman cautioned against making hasty judgments on the 2014 explosions, adding that the Czech counter-intelligence had not mentioned any evidence in its reports on Russia's possible involvement.

"We have certainly taken note of this statement. We can only say once again that any accusations against Russia in the context of different events in the Czech Republic are absolutely groundless. Very serious accusations have been made against Russia, making such accusations without any evidence is certainly something out of the ordinary," Peskov said, asked to comment on Zeman's statement.

Related Topics

Russia Prague Czech Republic Sunday

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

21 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

31 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

38 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

39 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be R ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.