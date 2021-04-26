(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Prague's groundless claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 deadly ammunition depot blasts in Vrbertice have caused extreme damage to the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They [the statements] are unfriendly, they do not just run counter to the interests of the two countries' people, but they also inflict extreme damage on the bilateral relations, they have already inflicted it, to be more precise," Peskov told reporters, slamming the accusations as groundless.

On Sunday, Czech President Milos Zeman cautioned against making hasty judgments on the 2014 explosions, adding that the Czech counter-intelligence had not mentioned any evidence in its reports on Russia's possible involvement.

"We have certainly taken note of this statement. We can only say once again that any accusations against Russia in the context of different events in the Czech Republic are absolutely groundless. Very serious accusations have been made against Russia, making such accusations without any evidence is certainly something out of the ordinary," Peskov said, asked to comment on Zeman's statement.