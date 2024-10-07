Open Menu

Praising Hamas, West Bank Rally Celebrates 'resistance' On October 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Praising Hamas, West Bank rally celebrates 'resistance' on October 7

Waving Hamas flags and carrying portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, hundreds rallied in support of the Palestinian struggle in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah Monday, the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Waving Hamas flags and carrying portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, hundreds rallied in support of the Palestinian struggle in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah Monday, the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel.

About 400 Palestinian protesters of all ages and representing various political factions marched in the de-facto Palestinian capital, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, an AFP correspondent reported.

Activists organised the rally on the first anniversary of Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel under the slogan "we will not lose faith in the revolution".

Beyond the characteristic yellow and green flags of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, protesters also waved the flags of Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

