Pratt And Whitney Wins $135Mln Contract to Maintain F135 Engines for F-35 Jet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Pratt and Whitney Military Engines has won a $135 million modification contract to extend its sustainment services for the F135 engines the company produces to power the US armed forces' fleets of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters (JSF), the Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Technologies, Pratt and Whitney Military Engines (of) East Hartford, Connecticut is awarded a ... $511,589,719 modification ... contract ... for F135 propulsion system annual sustainment," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The contract includes recurring sustainment support, program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys and engineering support, the release said.

The contract also includes "material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, joint technical data updates, support equipment management, depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations," the release added.

These efforts are in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Defense Department participants and foreign military sales customers, according to the release.