Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Pratt and Whitney won a US military contract worth more than $256 million to provide depot level maintenance and repair for engines used in all three variants of the F-35 fighter jet, the Defense Department said in a press release..

"Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $256,315,686 (contract modification)...

to provide depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded F135 propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract extension also includes training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the Defense Department said.

Work will be performed in the US, Norway, The Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.

