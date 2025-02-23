Open Menu

Prayers For Pope As Vatican Reports Peaceful Night Of Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Prayers for pope as Vatican reports peaceful night of rest

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pope Francis's ninth night in hospital passed peacefully after a respiratory attack that sparked alarm, the Vatican said Sunday, although the 88-year-old is still using oxygen through a tube to the nostrils.

The Vatican had on Saturday night warned that the condition of the pope, who is suffering from double pneumonia, was "critical" after he suffered a prolonged asthma-style attack and required blood transfusions for a low platelet count.

The Vatican's morning update was brief, saying only: "The night passed peacefully, the pope rested."

Yet Vatican sources pointed to this as evidence of no repeat of the crisis that occurred on Saturday at the Gemelli hospital, although he is still receiving oxygen through a cannula.

In a message published in lieu of his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer, which he normally delivers from a window overlooking St Peter's Square, Francis thanked medical staff.

"I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment -- and rest is also part of the therapy!" he said in the message written in the past few days.

"I ask you to pray for me," he concluded in the message that was written in "recent days".

