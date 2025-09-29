PRCS chief meets Pakistan’s envoy in Norway

OSLO (Norway) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek Monday called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway Mrs Sadia Altaf Qazi.

During the meeting, the PRCS chief briefed the envoy about the Society’s auxiliary role to the Government of Pakistan and reiterated its commitment to assisting vulnerable communities, particularly in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

She pointed out that with shrinking global humanitarian funding, the Pakistani diaspora could play a significant role in extending support to the flood-hit population.

She said engaging the Pakistani community in Norway would help not only in immediate relief but also in long-term recovery efforts of the PRCS.

Mrs Naek also highlighted the nationwide presence of PRCS, comprising seven provincial branches, 62 district branches and a network of 1.7 million volunteers serving communities across the country.

Ambassador Sadia Altaf Qazi lauded the humanitarian services of PRCS and its contribution to resilience building, especially during emergencies.

She also discussed possible funding opportunities through the engagement of Pakistani expatriates and collaboration with Norwegian organisations.