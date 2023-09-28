PRCS organizes Grand Mehfil-e-Milad to Celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) proudly hosted a splendid Mehfil-e-Milad to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.) at the National Headquarters on Thursday

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) proudly hosted a splendid Mehfil-e-Milad to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.) at the National Headquarters on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that Eid Milad un Nabi is a day of profound renewal of allegiance with the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). It serves as an opportunity for the faithful to recommit themselves to living in accordance with the Sunnah (the way of life of the Prophet) and the divine commands. “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) led humanity on the path to his Creator, and his life was the embodiment of all the qualities of the preceding prophets and messengers of Allah”, he added.

He went on to express a heartfelt prayer, saying, "May Allah grant us the courage and strength to wholeheartedly follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed guests, including Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and delegates from other national societies.

Notably, Badr-ul-Islam Badr had the privilege of reciting the Holy Quran, while Mirza Muhammad Ikram, Shahryar Naqshbandi, Faizan Abbasi, and Muhammad Ibrahim Tanweer graced the occasion as reciters.

This celebration marked a historic moment as PRCS commemorated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) for the very first time in history. The poetic beauty of Qaseedah Burda Sharif was also recited, adding to the spiritual fervor of the event. The closing prayer was led by Mufti Muhammad Yasir.

Earlier, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Laghari also inaugurated the latest Bio-safety Level III (BSL-III) lab. This state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of laboratory tests to the public at significantly discounted rates, further advancing PRCS's commitment to serving the community.

PRCS remains dedicated to its mission of providing humanitarian aid, promoting healthcare, and fostering unity among communities. The celebrations serve as a testament to the organization's ongoing commitment to both spiritual and practical service.