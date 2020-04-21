UrduPoint.com
Pre-Clinical Trial Of Russia Health Ministry COVID-19 Vaccine May Finish By May 31- Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:17 PM

Elaboration of the Russian Health Ministry's vaccine against COVID-19 continues, with pre-clinical trials expected to be completed by May 31, a spokesman of the country's coronavirus information center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Elaboration of the Russian Health Ministry's vaccine against COVID-19 continues, with pre-clinical trials expected to be completed by May 31, a spokesman of the country's coronavirus information center said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry's vaccine against COVID-19 is in progress. Experts plan to complete the full cycle of pre-clinical trials by May 31 and to proceed to clinical trials on the first day of summer already," Alexander Myasnikov said, as broadcast by Russia-24.

