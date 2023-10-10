Open Menu

Pre-election Jitters Send Argentine Peso To New Lows

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Pre-election jitters send Argentine peso to new lows

The US dollar broke through the symbolic 1,000 peso mark on Argentina's parallel market on Tuesday, as citizens scramble to dump the currency two weeks before a presidential election, according to websites tracking the rate

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The US Dollar broke through the symbolic 1,000 peso mark on Argentina's parallel market on Tuesday, as citizens scramble to dump the Currency two weeks before a presidential election, according to websites tracking the rate.

The "blue dollar" is a thriving black market exchange tool in a country where access to Dollars is strictly controlled.

With the parallel dollar now trading at over 1,000 pesos, it is worth almost three times the official rate of 365 pesos, propped up at great cost by the government.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Dollar Argentina Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

14 minutes ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witne ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witness signing of UAE-Georgia Comp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE ..

Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE -Georgia Comprehensive Economi ..

2 hours ago
 General Shaheen proposes solutions for development ..

General Shaheen proposes solutions for development in merged tribal areas

2 minutes ago
 SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher educati ..

SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Privatization process being advanced protecting pu ..

Privatization process being advanced protecting public interests: Fawad Hasan Fa ..

10 seconds ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over pa ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World