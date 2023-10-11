Open Menu

Pre-election Jitters Send Argentine Peso To New Lows

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Pre-election jitters send Argentine peso to new lows

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The US Dollar broke through the symbolic 1,000 peso mark on Argentina's parallel market on Tuesday, as citizens scrambled to dump the Currency two weeks before a pivotal presidential election.

Argentines are heading into the vote with annual inflation at over 120 percent and record poverty levels, as economic malaise in the South American giant reaches a new crescendo.

The dollar has long been a safe haven from the peso, with people buying the currency whenever they can as a form of savings and protection from foreign exchange volatility.

However, with strict restrictions on access to Dollars, the "blue dollar" -- a thriving black market exchange tool -- is how most get their hands on the greenback.

With the parallel dollar now trading at over 1,000 pesos, it is worth almost three times the official rate of 365 pesos, propped up at great cost by the government.

Uncertainty is high ahead of the vote, and frontrunner Javier Milei, an outsider who has vowed to dollarize the economy, on Monday urged people to steer away from investments in pesos.

"Never in pesos, never in pesos. The peso... isn't worth excrement," Milei told a local radio station just days after saying that a higher dollar rate would make it easier to dollarize the economy.

The "blue dollar" has flourished in recent years as the government has restricted citizens to buying $200 a month due to diminishing foreign reserves. While theoretically illegal, the rate is shown all day on national television.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Dollar Vote Argentina Market TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

9 hours ago
 PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

9 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

10 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

10 hours ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witne ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witness signing of UAE-Georgia Comp ..

11 hours ago
 Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE ..

Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE -Georgia Comprehensive Economi ..

11 hours ago
 General Shaheen proposes solutions for development ..

General Shaheen proposes solutions for development in merged tribal areas

9 hours ago
 SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher educati ..

SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Privatization process being advanced protecting pu ..

Privatization process being advanced protecting public interests: Fawad Hasan Fa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World