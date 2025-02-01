Pre-Grammys Gala Honoring The Grateful Dead Focuses On Fire Relief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Music world A-listers took the stage Friday to honor the Grateful Dead at an annual pre-Grammys benefit gala, which this year raised millions for musicians impacted by the recent wildfires that devastated Los Angeles.
The 34th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala -- which benefits the charitable wing of the Recording academy, behind the Grammys -- honored the psychedelic jam band as it raised more than $5 million in one evening.
The sum brings its total funds raised since the fires broke out in early January to more than $9 million, organizers said.
The broader mission of MusiCares involves offering a parachute for artists and other workers in the precarious US music industry, providing assistance for physical and mental health, addiction recovery and human services including basic living expenses like rent.
"So many people who work in music have no safety net. They are living paycheck to paycheck, and they are incredibly vulnerable," Theresa Wolters, MusiCare's vice president of health and human services, told AFP in an interview prior to the gala.
As of January 28, she said the organization had received nearly 3,000 claims related to the Los Angeles fires -- a number that's on top of the assistance requests MusiCares normally receives.
She noted that the disastrous fires came on the heels of deadly hurricanes that hit southern and eastern regions of the United States last year, and also led to a surge in need.
Wolters explained that typically the organization's immediate emergency aid includes $1,500 in financial assistance and a $500 grocery card, and longer-term support can include help with insurance deductibles, medical bills, rent or musical instrument replacement.
Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the total damage and economic loss from the fires at between $250 billion and $275 billion.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From World
-
Pre-Grammys gala honoring the Grateful Dead focuses on fire relief1 minute ago
-
Australia crush England in one-off women's Test for Ashes whitewash1 minute ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 8111 minutes ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source11 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt11 minutes ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to worst Test defeat in Australia thrashing1 hour ago
-
Dupont plays down Six Nations title talk despite impressive start2 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 812 hours ago
-
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse5 hours ago