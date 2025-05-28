Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival in Madinah completed

As many as eight flights carrying 1,941 intending pilgrims from various cities of Pakistan—including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan—landed here on Wednesday, following the diversion of the pre-Hajj flight operation from Madinah, which concluded on Tuesday

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) As many as eight flights carrying 1,941 intending pilgrims from various cities of Pakistan—including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan—landed here on Wednesday, following the diversion of the pre-Hajj flight operation from Madinah, which concluded on Tuesday.

In the first phase of the Hajj flight operation, a total of 39,717 Pakistanis had reached Madinah by May 27 through 156 flights. From May 28 to 31, 28 flights are scheduled to operate, airlifting 6,692 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.

On Wednesday, the first flight of Saudi Airline SV-3737, with 370 passengers on board, arrived at 12:05 a.m. (local time), followed by Pakistan International Airline PK-739 at 1:50 a.m., carrying 442 Hajj pilgrims from Multan. Two flights of Air blue PA-472 and PA-272 from Lahore and Islamabad, airlifting 146 and 140 pilgrims respectively, also landed in Jeddah.

Upon arrival in Makkah, the intending pilgrims were warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman, DG Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Somroo, Chief Coordinator Dr Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, Director Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, and a representative of the Saudi company Al Rajhi.

The pilgrims were presented with gifts, flowers, and sweets, and were welcomed with rose petals.

Talking to APP, Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman said that a total of 81,950 guests of Allah Almighty (Intending Pilgrims) will arrive through 319 flights under the government scheme, while 11,367 intending pilgrims have already reached the holy land.

The flight operation will continue till May 31, with the last flight to Jeddah scheduled to land on that date, he added.

He also said that preparations for tents and other essential facilities at Mina and Arafat are in full swing.

Dr Ata Ur Rehman said that, soon after their arrival at their accommodation, the intending pilgrims were issued Nusuk Cards, which are mandatory for entry to the Haram Sharif under Saudi government regulations.

“Under the Road to Makkah initiative, passengers will not be required to stand in long queues for immigration. They will disembark from their planes and go directly to their hotels, with their luggage automatically transported to their hotel residences,” he said.