- Home
- World
- Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival in Madinah complete ..
Pre-Hajj Flight Operation Diverted To Jeddah After Pakistani Pilgrims’ Arrival In Madinah Completed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 11:11 PM
As many as eight flights carrying 1,941 intending pilgrims from various cities of Pakistan—including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan—landed here on Wednesday, following the diversion of the pre-Hajj flight operation from Madinah, which concluded on Tuesday
JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) As many as eight flights carrying 1,941 intending pilgrims from various cities of Pakistan—including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan—landed here on Wednesday, following the diversion of the pre-Hajj flight operation from Madinah, which concluded on Tuesday.
In the first phase of the Hajj flight operation, a total of 39,717 Pakistanis had reached Madinah by May 27 through 156 flights. From May 28 to 31, 28 flights are scheduled to operate, airlifting 6,692 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.
On Wednesday, the first flight of Saudi Airline SV-3737, with 370 passengers on board, arrived at 12:05 a.m. (local time), followed by Pakistan International Airline PK-739 at 1:50 a.m., carrying 442 Hajj pilgrims from Multan. Two flights of Air blue PA-472 and PA-272 from Lahore and Islamabad, airlifting 146 and 140 pilgrims respectively, also landed in Jeddah.
Upon arrival in Makkah, the intending pilgrims were warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman, DG Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Somroo, Chief Coordinator Dr Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, Director Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, and a representative of the Saudi company Al Rajhi.
The pilgrims were presented with gifts, flowers, and sweets, and were welcomed with rose petals.
Talking to APP, Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman said that a total of 81,950 guests of Allah Almighty (Intending Pilgrims) will arrive through 319 flights under the government scheme, while 11,367 intending pilgrims have already reached the holy land.
The flight operation will continue till May 31, with the last flight to Jeddah scheduled to land on that date, he added.
He also said that preparations for tents and other essential facilities at Mina and Arafat are in full swing.
Dr Ata Ur Rehman said that, soon after their arrival at their accommodation, the intending pilgrims were issued Nusuk Cards, which are mandatory for entry to the Haram Sharif under Saudi government regulations.
“Under the Road to Makkah initiative, passengers will not be required to stand in long queues for immigration. They will disembark from their planes and go directly to their hotels, with their luggage automatically transported to their hotel residences,” he said.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi
Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sa ..
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable
Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir
Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival ..
Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, sa ..
Child dies after falling into open sewage drain
Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: A ..
India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik
Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unit ..
More Stories From World
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival in Madinah complete ..2 minutes ago
-
Disasters cost 10 times higher than previously estimated: UN10 hours ago
-
Global push to protect oceans gaining momentum ahead of UN conference in France10 hours ago
-
Secretary Religious Affairs inspects arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims during Mashair Days13 hours ago
-
UN agencies call for aid ‘surge’ as controversial Israeli distribution plan begins21 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan warns of hitting back at India with 'greater ferocity' if attacked again22 hours ago
-
Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims from heat, overcrow ..23 hours ago
-
Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan serious violation of UN Charter: Prof Cheng1 day ago
-
Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday1 day ago
-
PM Sharif, President Aliyev underscore coordinated efforts to promote regional stability,mutual pros ..1 day ago
-
Ambassador Hayat, CEO Hub Brussels discuss increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Brussels re ..1 day ago
-
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing1 day ago