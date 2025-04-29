Pre-Hajj flight operation: First batch of 393 Pakistan’s intending pilgrims arrive Madinah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADINAH AL-MUNAWARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madina Airport) received first flight in the morning session on Tuesday, carrying a total of 393 guests of Allah Almighty (intending pilgrims) from Islamabad to the holy land.

The first flight from Islamabad airlifted 393 intending pilgrims (Hujjaj) to the city of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The pilgrims were warmly received by Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director of Hajj in Madinah Zia-ur-Rehman and other senior officials of Haj Mission and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Four more flights carrying over 1200 guests of Allah Almighty (Intending Pilgrims) from other cities Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Multan would land here on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madina Airport).

Filled with excitement and devotion, the guests of Allah Almighty, who have been preparing for this moment for years, stepped foot in the Prophet's (SAW) city, marking the beginning of the Hajj season. Approximately three million pilgrims from around the world, including over 100,00 Pakistanis, will converge on the holy cities to perform the sacred Hajj.

From the airport, the passengers were transported to residential buildings located in Markazia, just a 15-20 minute walk from Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), via luxurious buses.

The pilgrims will spend the next few days in Madinah, visiting holy sites and preparing them for the journey ahead.

They will then travel to Makkah, where they will perform other obligatory acts of Hajj, starting on 8th Zilhajj, including the circumambulation of the Ka'aba and the symbolic stoning of the devil.

On Tuesday, five flights are scheduled to arrive in Madinah from five major cities in Pakistan, carrying approximately 1,700 intending Hajj pilgrims. The pre-Hajj flight operation, which will continue until May 31, will facilitate the arrival of thousands of pilgrims in the holy city.

During the first 15 days of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madinah, and afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation.