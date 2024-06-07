Pre-Hajj Flight Operation: Over 98,500 Pakistani Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has welcomed 98,500 pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah under both government and private schemes since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9.
“So far, 62,500 pilgrims have arrived via 236 flights under the government scheme, while more than 36,000 have arrived under the private scheme,” Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said on Friday.
This year, 160,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the religious obligation of Hajj, with 70,000 arriving under the government scheme and around 90,000 through private Hajj Groups Organizers (HGOs).
The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHMM), under the supervision of the Director General (Hajj) and six directors heading different departments, is overseeing the overall Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia.
Additionally, the spokesman said two central hospitals and a dozen dispensaries in the Haram are providing medical facilities to pilgrims, with 375 doctors and medical staff on duty. The PHM’s main hospitals are equipped with modern facilities, including ambulances, laboratories, X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, minor operating theaters, and separate wards for men and women.
A total of 511 Hajj Moavineen, including Pakistani civilians and uniformed personnel, are working to provide pilgrims with travel, accommodation, and food facilities.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has 166 officers and supporting staff working in various departments, including the main control room, Madinah and Jeddah airports, the lost and found department, the Madinah departure cell, the monitoring cell and the accounts and administration departments.
Umer Butt said the Director Moavineen was overseeing the accommodation, food, and transportation of pilgrims in nine administrative sectors. Besides, he said monitoring of 902 private Hajj companies was underway, which have a quota of around 90,000 pilgrims, and feedback was being collected from the private sector pilgrims.
So far, the spokesman said, 457 companies have been monitored, and 85 complaints were received, with 78 resolved.
Under the Ministry's new initiative, ‘Hajj Digitalization,’ intending pilgrims are provided with all necessary information and guidance, and their complaints are resolved promptly through the Pak Hajj mobile App.
