Pre-vote Fears For Germany's Bumpy Green Energy Shift
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Bollingstedt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In northern Germany's coastal plains, where wind farms dot the gusty Baltic Sea shoreline, a giant battery park is due to come into humming service in the spring to store green electricity.
Its rows of container-sized power blocks are new pieces in the complex puzzle that is Germany's bumpy, decades-long shift away from fossil fuels and nuclear power to clean and renewable energy.
As Germans head to elections on Sunday, climate activists worry about the future of the energy transition, as the campaign has focused heavily on high power bills and the need to revive flagging industry rather than slowing global warming.
The battery plant is part of the answer to a key challenge in the green power drive: Wind and solar are clean and cheap, but output can fall short on calm and overcast days when peak demand outpaces supply.
During those "dark lulls", not uncommon in the winter, Europe's biggest economy has often had to import French nuclear or Polish coal power at high prices to avoid blackouts.
Large-capacity batteries help "fill the gap", said Tobias Badelt, spokesman of the provider Eco Stor which runs the site in Bollingstedt, a village near the port city of Kiel.
Once up and running, the facility will be able to power 170,000 homes for two hours in the morning and evening, with an installed capacity of 110 MW, among the highest in the country.
Storage systems such as this one are multiplying across Germany, with around 100 newly commissioned last year.
Such new battery plants will help "reduce electricity prices and strengthen the security of the network", said Eco Stor CEO Georg Gallmetzer.
