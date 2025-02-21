Open Menu

Pre-vote Fears For Germany's Bumpy Green Energy Shift

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Pre-vote fears for Germany's bumpy green energy shift

Bollingstedt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In northern Germany's coastal plains, where wind farms dot the gusty Baltic Sea shoreline, a giant battery park is due to come into humming service in the spring to store green electricity.

Its rows of container-sized power blocks are new pieces in the complex puzzle that is Germany's bumpy, decades-long shift away from fossil fuels and nuclear power to clean and renewable energy.

As Germans head to elections on Sunday, climate activists worry about the future of the energy transition, as the campaign has focused heavily on high power bills and the need to revive flagging industry rather than slowing global warming.

The battery plant is part of the answer to a key challenge in the green power drive: Wind and solar are clean and cheap, but output can fall short on calm and overcast days when peak demand outpaces supply.

During those "dark lulls", not uncommon in the winter, Europe's biggest economy has often had to import French nuclear or Polish coal power at high prices to avoid blackouts.

Large-capacity batteries help "fill the gap", said Tobias Badelt, spokesman of the provider Eco Stor which runs the site in Bollingstedt, a village near the port city of Kiel.

Once up and running, the facility will be able to power 170,000 homes for two hours in the morning and evening, with an installed capacity of 110 MW, among the highest in the country.

Storage systems such as this one are multiplying across Germany, with around 100 newly commissioned last year.

Such new battery plants will help "reduce electricity prices and strengthen the security of the network", said Eco Stor CEO Georg Gallmetzer.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

44 seconds ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

15 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 DEWA highlights its role in consolidating governme ..

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of ..

Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..

16 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

31 minutes ago
 UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

31 minutes ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

31 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

1 hour ago

More Stories From World