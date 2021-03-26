UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preconditions For Mass Return Of Syrian IDPs, Refugees Not Met Due To Sanctions - IFRC

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Preconditions for Mass Return of Syrian IDPs, Refugees Not Met Due to Sanctions - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The lack of a "pragmatic" political solution to the Syrian conflict and the lasting impact of unilateral sanctions on Damascus means that the preconditions for the mass return of internally displaced persons and refugees have not been met, Andrei Engstrand-Neacsu, the head of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) country office in Syria, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The road to a massive or well-organized return is a long one and the preconditions are, in my opinion, not entirely there today," Engstrand-Neacsu said.

The United States' Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, which came into effect this past summer, have targeted foreign governments and companies willing to participate in the reconstruction of the middle Eastern country after a decade of conflict.

Engstrand-Neacsu said that dozens of villages along the highway from Damascus to Deir ez-Zur were "in ruins," adding that the measures imposed by the international community were hindering the ability of companies and organizations to rebuild these settlements to give Syria's internally displaced and refugees a place to return to.

"If the rehabilitation and reconstruction is conditioned by donors by the achievement of a political solution and peace agreement, the preconditions for return will not be there.

You will not be able to restore the electricity because you will not be given the resources when you submit your project for validation. You can't restore the water, you can't restore electricity, you can't rebuild schools, etc.," the IFRC official said.

Certain regions of Damascus have grown in population by up to 60 percent as a result of the influx of internally displaced people, Engstrand-Neacsu noted, adding that a "pragmatic" approach was needed to help residents return to their homes.

"In order to be able to talk about a meaningful return and a massive return, several things need to be put in place and one is the political and legal framework, which can be achieved only through a more pragmatic approach from all the parties concerned," the IFRC official said.

According to data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6 million people are displaced within Syria, and as many as 6.6 million Syrians have fled the country as refugees since 2011.

Members of the international community held a conference in Damascus back in November to discuss the return of Syrian refugees. Bashar Assad, the Syrian president, told delegates that efforts are ongoing to ensure that those who wish to return to Syria are able to do so safely.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Electricity Water Damascus Road United States November All From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

9 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

2 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

2 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.