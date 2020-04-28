(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Forecasts indicating that Russia's middle class will be severely hit by the coronavirus-fuelled economic crisis are premature, and analyses should be made based on the development of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, there are difficulties. At the same time, it is clear what we should do to overcome them.

And it is not known who [the middle class or not] will experience more hardships, who will face less issues, let us all make decisions based on how the situation develops," Peskov said, adding that there are way too many "attempts to analyze the situation" and that chances that some of these predictions will be true are low.

The spokesman added that more cooperation between the government, regional authorities and businesses was required amid the ongoing crisis.

The spokesman added that the authorities are continuing to monitor the economic situation.