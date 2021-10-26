Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Child - Belarusian Border Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) A pregnant refugee allegedly beaten by Polish security forces has lost her child, the official Telegram channel of the State Border Committee of Belarus reported on Tuesday.

"The refugees were threatened and battered (by Polish security forces) to force them to violate the border to Belarus. The pregnant woman was kicked several times in the stomach. As the woman's son said, 'an elderly Polish soldier with one star on his shoulder' did this in front of her husband and son. After that, the woman started bleeding," the message said.

On October 25, Belarusian border guards found a group of refugees, asking for help on the border line. Among them was a woman in a serious condition. Her son said that they requested refugee status in Poland. Instead of considering the application, Polish security forces put them in a car and brought them to the border with Belarus.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was examined and diagnosed. The refugee's condition is assessed as moderate. The woman lost her child due to the injuries sustained.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for recent sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Minsk says it can no longer restrain the flow of migrants due to the impact of the sanctions.

In September, Poland declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To strengthen control, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and the police to the border. Barbed wire fences are being constructed at various sites.