Pregnant Women Faced No Complications After COVID-19 Vaccination - Russian Gynecologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Pregnant women do not suffer from any complications after being vaccinated against COVID-19, senior gynecologist of the Russian Health Ministry Leyla Adamyan told Sputnik.

"No complications have been recorded. If someone says something like that, these are exaggerated fears. We do not have such data, the world does not as well.

There are about 150,000 people in the world who were vaccinated before learning about their pregnancy. They have already given birth to babies without any complications," Adamyan said.

She added that the coronavirus vaccines were not affecting fertility unlike COVID-19 itself.

In late June, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was allowed for inoculating pregnant women.