Preliminary 2021 Census Data Puts Russian Population At 147Mln - Rosstat

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Preliminary results of the 2021 census indicate that Russia's population totaled 147 million people as of October 2021, with the final tally expected to be published in May, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) chief Pavel Malkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Preliminary results of the 2021 census indicate that Russia's population totaled 147 million people as of October 2021, with the final tally expected to be published in May, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) chief Pavel Malkov said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing the preliminary results of the census, the preliminary population total. (We) are presenting the first figure: a tentative estimate of the country's population is 147 million people. There will be some minor adjustments, we are at the final stage of processing the data. The deviation is not going to exceed 0.3% of this figure (400,000-500,000 people)," Malkov told reporters.

The official said the agency has no clear data on population numbers by region.

The All-Russian Population Census was held from October 15 to November 14, 2021. Initially planned to take place in 2020, it was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, it was possible to fill out the census form both in person and online on the e-government website. Due to this new procedure, Rosstat is working to merge different datasets and remove duplicate responses.

The previous All-Russian Census was held in 2010. With a later addition of statistics from Crimea , it estimated the Russian population at 145.1 million.

