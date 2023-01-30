MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Tehran says that preliminary data point to Israel's involvement in the recent Isfahan attack, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Monday, citing an Iranian official.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

According to the official, drones that attacked the Ministry of Defense facility in Isfahan could have been launched from territory of Iran, close to the attack site.

The investigation will continue, the broadcaster added.