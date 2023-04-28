Preliminary Data Suggest 7 People Killed as Public Transport Shelled in Donetsk - Mayor

Seven people died as public transport was shelled in the city of Donetsk as per preliminary data, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Seven people died as public transport was shelled in the city of Donetsk as per preliminary data, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data ... seven people died � a shell hit (a public bus)," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.