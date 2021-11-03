UrduPoint.com

Preliminary Data Suggests 2 Ukrainians Were Aboard An-12 Plane Crashed In Russia - Kiev

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:08 PM

Preliminary Data Suggests 2 Ukrainians Were Aboard An-12 Plane Crashed in Russia - Kiev

According to preliminary data, two Ukrainians were aboard the An-12 plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, and the Ukrainian consulate in Novosibirsk has contacted the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) According to preliminary data, two Ukrainians were aboard the An-12 plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, and the Ukrainian consulate in Novosibirsk has contacted the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Transport Ministry said that there were two Ukrainians, two Russians and three Belarusians in the plane that crashed in Russia's Irkutsk region. Local authorities in Irkutsk have confirmed that all people aboard the plane died in the crash.

"According to preliminary information, the AN-12 crew that crashed near Irkutsk included two Ukrainians. The consulate in Novosibirsk has established contact with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, is awaiting the results of the identification of victims, and is clarifying the circumstances of the crash," Nikolenko tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia Died Novosibirsk Irkutsk All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima receives Queen of Netherlands

Sheikha Fatima receives Queen of Netherlands

9 minutes ago
 Rs 100,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profite ..

Rs 100,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering, illegal decanting

2 minutes ago
 DPO Kurrum directs policemen to ensure protection ..

DPO Kurrum directs policemen to ensure protection of human lives, properties

2 minutes ago
 UAE calls for inclusive approach focusing on oppor ..

UAE calls for inclusive approach focusing on opportunities for economic growth

10 minutes ago
 US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge pe ..

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

2 minutes ago
 Steps underway to make drive against measles succe ..

Steps underway to make drive against measles successful: Dr Kamran

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.