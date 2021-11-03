Preliminary Data Suggests 2 Ukrainians Were Aboard An-12 Plane Crashed in Russia - Kiev

According to preliminary data, two Ukrainians were aboard the An-12 plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, and the Ukrainian consulate in Novosibirsk has contacted the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Transport Ministry said that there were two Ukrainians, two Russians and three Belarusians in the plane that crashed in Russia's Irkutsk region. Local authorities in Irkutsk have confirmed that all people aboard the plane died in the crash.

"According to preliminary information, the AN-12 crew that crashed near Irkutsk included two Ukrainians. The consulate in Novosibirsk has established contact with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, is awaiting the results of the identification of victims, and is clarifying the circumstances of the crash," Nikolenko tweeted.