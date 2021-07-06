Preliminary Data Suggests An-26 Crash Killed All People Aboard -Russian Emergency Services
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) All passengers and crew members aboard the An-26 aircraft that crashed in Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Tuesday died, according to the preliminary information, the Emergency Services told Sputnik.
"According to preliminary data, all the passengers and the crew were killed when the plane crashed," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.