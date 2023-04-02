Preliminary Data Suggests Explosive Device Went Off in Cafe in St. Petersburg - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) An explosive device, which appears have been brought by one of the visitors, seems to have gone off in a cafe in Russia's Saint Petersburg that was rocked by an explosion on Sunday, a source told Sputnik.

"It (the explosive device) appears to have been brought by a young woman. In the box there was a statuette, a gift to (Russian blogger Vladlen) Tatarsky" the source said.

Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that seven people were wounded in an explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg, one of whom died. According to a Sputnik source, a famous blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died in the blast.