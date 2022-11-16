Preliminary Data Suggests Incident In Poland Caused By Ukrainian Air Defense Missile- NATO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The preliminary analysis by NATO suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory," Jens told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.