Preliminary Data Suggests Incident in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defense Missile- NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The preliminary analysis by NATO suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory," Jens told reporters after the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.